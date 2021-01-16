Letter to the Editor: Political left showing great hypocrisy regarding Capitol attack

The hypocrisy of the left is astounding.

To admonish conservatives who had nothing to do with the incident at the Capitol and to perpetuate condescending and derogatory comments towards those whose political beliefs have nothing to do with what happened is ridiculous.

This type of behavior will only continue to polarize citizens of this country since one side seems determined to eradicate the other side through censorship, financial hardship and derogatory accusations.

If you will recall, millions were repeatedly told ad nauseum that their vote did not really count in 2016, and now we are told our votes were not legitimately tabulated in 2020.

Not to mention Big Tech and business deciding to eradicate competition based on political decisions.

The hypocrisy is suffocating.

When will reporters report without making political statements from an echo chamber?

This is the No. 1 reason for the political division and polarization in this country: declarations based on political opinion.