Studying the defund police issue, it's evident that some police see policing as control, not protection.
Their mindset is control and use of force as a means, frequently, more force than necessary. That destroys our confidence in police.
For example, watching law enforcement clear President Donald Trump’s path to the Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., was disgusting.
Police aren’t the military but in 2019 the Pentagon transferred almost 16,000 items of military gear to police. That must stop.
If a military is needed, that’s the job of the National Guard, not the police.
Use the money saved through demilitarizing and reallocate it to the underlying causes of stress in underprivileged communities: housing, health care and education.
Additionally, police unions must be rethought and reformed.
When Tulsa’s police union chairman brags publicly he steamrolled our mayor and city council to sink new police oversight, it destroys what little faith we had that our police actually respect us.
Unions are generally forces for good, but our police union should either be significantly reformed or go away.
Society needs police for protection. Citizens don’t want or need a paramilitary group that thinks its purpose is to control us.
Democracy only works because we consent to be governed. Effective policing should also be based on consent, consent granted through respect that’s earned, not demanded.
Bob Pezold, Tulsa
