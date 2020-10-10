 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Points to remember about the presidential debate

Letter to the Editor: Points to remember about the presidential debate

Too bad the media outlets can’t be honest and point out two factors in the Sept. 29 presidential debate.

The debate had no rebuttals. Meaning the candidates could not rebut any lies told about them.

Joe Biden started the interruptions. President Donald Trump had to respond in kind.

In fact, it was Biden who had continually interrupted in past debates.

Get real media. Stop your fear of propping up the president.

Report the facts.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

