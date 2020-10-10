Letter to the Editor: Pilot error

Sen. Jim Inhofe is so far behind the times it isn't funny, nor should it be.

His ads tell everyone he only represents people with closed minds. He still lives in the 1950s.

Flying upside down and taking a snowball into the Senate chambers does not qualify him to be reelected for another six years.

We need someone up-to-date, has new ideas and cares about everyone, not just his Oklahomans.

But, if you want someone with a closed mind, he's your pilot.

