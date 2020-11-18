Letter to the Editor: Pfizer irresponsible for making early claims on vaccine

While we are all awaiting a viable and effective vaccine for COVID-19, what is the value of a 90% effective vaccine?

If all 360 million American citizens get the vaccine, will they be asking themselves, "Am I going to be one of the 36 million people in the U.S. for whom the vaccine does not work?"

I understand the anxiousness we all feel and want this pandemic to end.

However, I believe it was extremely irresponsible for Pfizer to announce the arrival of its vaccine when only initial tests look promising.

There are may labs throughout the world working on their own vaccine, when they should be working together.

Reports say this vaccine has to be stored at below-freezing temperatures, and once thawed its useful life is in hours.

The financial world is full of glee, and Pfizer's stock value is going up. But at what cost to all of us?

Wear masks, social distance and don't jump at anything that smacks of expediency over true substance and viability.

This only makes more sense than racing to a magical potion that may not have substantial and authoritative confirmation.