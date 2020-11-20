Letter to the Editor: Personal responsibility not working in pandemic

Gov. Kevin Stitt says that a mask mandate is not needed. Instead, we will rely on "personal responsibility" and "doing the right thing."

Then we can do away with the criminal justice system, most of the civil justice system and eliminate most of the homeless population (the addicts will cure themselves).

We will save millions of dollars in the federal, state and local budgets.

Who knows what other savings and social benefits will result. We are so lucky to have such a good and courageous governor.

David Hansen, Tulsa

