Letter to the Editor: Peoria development out of touch with residents

Regarding Michael Overall's Aug. 30 column comparing 4300 Brooktowne to the Patterson Trust concept for the southeast corner of 31st Street and Peoria Avenue, I'd like to make some points ("Brookside 31 wouldn't be the first mixed-use development to reshape Tulsa's 'Restless Ribbon'").

A public engagement period was described between John Zink Company and area business owners and residents before seeking city approval.

By contrast, as a resident within 300 feet of the property, I received a public notice on Aug. 12. The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission hearing for approval was Sept. 2, barely 20 days after it was made public.

The planned unit development approved was for commercial frontage on Peoria Avenue with residential further back; 4300 Brooketowne fit in with the surrounding neighbors and businesses.

Juxtapose this against the concept submitted by the Patterson Trust, which shoehorned multi-family, restaurants, radio stations, bars, office and medical into the middle of a historically single-family residential area.