Letter to the Editor: Peoria development out of touch with residents

Letter to the Editor: Peoria development out of touch with residents

31st and Peoria

An aerial view of the corner of 31st and Peoria where there are plans for a mixed use development on Aug. 26, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 Tom Gilbert

Regarding Michael Overall's Aug. 30 column comparing 4300 Brooktowne to the Patterson Trust concept for the southeast corner of 31st Street and Peoria Avenue, I'd like to make some points ("Brookside 31 wouldn't be the first mixed-use development to reshape Tulsa's 'Restless Ribbon'").

A public engagement period was described between John Zink Company and area business owners and residents before seeking city approval.

By contrast, as a resident within 300 feet of the property, I received a public notice on Aug. 12. The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission hearing for approval was Sept. 2, barely 20 days after it was made public. 

The planned unit development approved was for commercial frontage on Peoria Avenue with residential further back; 4300 Brooketowne fit in with the surrounding neighbors and businesses.

Juxtapose this against the concept submitted by the Patterson Trust, which shoehorned multi-family, restaurants, radio stations, bars, office and medical into the middle of a historically single-family residential area.

The column describes a maximum eight-story building and mentions new residents and businesses. 

In fact, the concept requests 50 permitted uses of the tract, individually or in combination, for anything from a large entertainment venue to a hotel.

I am not against developing this tract of land. 

But the submission to the planning commission was an undefined concept, a bad precedent to set for much-needed urban fill.

