Letter to the Editor: People still wanting to help each other

I am grateful for my friends and my family and my dog, Lucy.
I am grateful for my teachers who work really hard to teach me whether we are in-person or virtual.
I am grateful that people still want to help other people, especially this year.
There is a YouTuber I watch who raised $3 million for St. Jude Children's Hospital. I am really grateful for that because people need help these days.
St. Jude helped my cousin Wyatt when he had cancer, so that means a lot to me.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: