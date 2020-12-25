Letter to the Editor: People still wanting to help each other

I am grateful for my friends and my family and my dog, Lucy.

I am grateful for my teachers who work really hard to teach me whether we are in-person or virtual.

I am grateful that people still want to help other people, especially this year.

There is a YouTuber I watch who raised $3 million for St. Jude Children's Hospital. I am really grateful for that because people need help these days.

St. Jude helped my cousin Wyatt when he had cancer, so that means a lot to me.

