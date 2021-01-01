Letter to the Editor: People of faith ought to live as you believe

As a Christian, I am called upon to be a living witness of Christ's love.

If someone who does not know God sees me in public — i.e. through shared photos from church or running into me at the store — and I am not wearing a mask, they will naturally believe that I don't care for the wellbeing of my fellow man.

They will believe that I am a hypocrite when I say that I love my neighbor without doing the bare minimum to keep my neighbor safe.

It's irrelevant whether I believe masks help or the coronavirus is as bad as media outlets say.

It's like how Paul tells us to "Be careful … that the exercise of your rights does not become a stumbling block to the weak" (1 Cor 8:9, New International Version).

In his example, the rights of the believer didn't matter; they were called upon to protect their brothers and sisters.

If we want to reach an unbelieving world, we must stop giving them reasons not to believe us.

