Letter to the Editor: People of all political persuasions need to work together

A current political TV commercial infers that liberals and progressives are not Oklahomans. Of course this is not true.

It is a divisive message. Politicians should not demonize the other party as this only creates a more divided country.

Every American has a right to their political stance. Whether it is left or right does not make them less of an American or an Oklahoman.

Most liberals and progressives love and want to help improve their country.

Most conservatives are intelligent and kind citizens. Making general statements otherwise is not productive and hardens feelings of mistrust.

A greater version of American democracy is working together.

Many years ago, I was in an IBM training class and the main message was “be hard on the problem and soft on the people.”

That is, focus on solving the problems together. Engage each other regardless of political alignment. And always be kind to others.

We need to respect our differences and work together to solve our country's problems.