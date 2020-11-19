Letter to the Editor: People need to appreciate each other's differences

Why do people want to change others to fit their ideas and lifestyles instead of just letting them be individuals and enjoying the differences?
Who wants to be a boring, ordinary person, complacently trying to fit the protocols? Embrace real people with passion.
Individuals collectively make a community, which becomes a unique family helping and caring for each other, thus making this a better society.
Everyone has a special gift, but some are so unique it is mistaken for a bad omen.
I think we should stop and listen to higher powers to guide us to a kinder society.
Shouldn’t we stand together instead of pushing and blaming each other because of differences?
God help us each and every one; we need each other because differences make this a better universe.
Laura Hunt, Tulsa
