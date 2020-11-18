Letter to the Editor: People in state Capitol without masks

In the Nov. 12 Tulsa World, there is a photo next to the story "State House Members Take Oath."

In that photo is a gallery of people watching the swearing-in at the state Capitol.

Most of the people in that gallery are not wearing masks. The day before this event, Gov. Kevin Stitt was on television begging people to wear a mask but refusing to make it a mandate.

What is the matter with these people in this photo? Denial?

Why are they even allowed inside the Capitol building without masks?

I guess the message from Stitt: Do what I say and not as I do.

Linda Cohlmia, Tulsa

Editor's note: As of Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered all state employees to wear masks at work and in state buildings. While the governor's order doesn't apply to lawmakers, state legislative leaders said the House and Senate will maintain similar policies.

