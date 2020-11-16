Letter to the Editor: People are seeing issues through different perspectives

Trying to understand the division in the people makes me wonder if we're looking from different perspectives.

I see some looking from the top down, others from the bottom up. The contrast reminds me of the books "Atlas Shrugged" vs. "The Iron Heel."

These opposite perspectives illustrate what I see as the class struggle between the ruling class and the working class.

Are some (the oligarchy) looking down into the fishbowl while the others (the workers) looking up, like the fish? The water bends the light they're looking through, warping their perspectives.

How can two intelligent people witness the same event and have totally different slants on what they see?

I've lost some friends over political differences this time, and I'm trying to not let my personal happiness be linked to whether or not someone agrees with me.

My mom used to remind me to try and see things through the eyes of the other person. My dad always reminded me to treat others the way I wanted them to treat me.

And always, to mind my own business, so I won't be minding yours!