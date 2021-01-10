Letter to the Editor: Pending bill would make initiative petitions more difficult to pass

Why are Oklahoma legislators cutting citizens out of the political process?

Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, filed legislation to make it harder for voters to gather signatures and bring proposed constitutional amendments to a vote of the people, like what happened for Medicaid expansion.

If passed, Haste’s Senate Joint Resolution 4 would require at least 60% of a statewide vote to pass, instead of a simple 50% majority that is required now.

Last year, John Pfieffer, R-Orlando, failed to pass legislation that would have required a percentage of signatures from each of the state's five congressional districts, rather than getting signatures on a statewide basis.

Oklahoma legislators want to block your right to pass ideas they have ignored or repeal bad laws, which is allowed by the Oklahoma Constitution.

That’s interesting because statistics show the Legislature itself has sent 55% of the ballot measures to a vote of the people. Maybe they don’t know that, but you do.