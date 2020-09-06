Letter to the editor: Pelosi, Biden unfit to serve

Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden’s left are inciting more violence and disruption in our society.
They have proven themselves unfit for public office.
Do not allow their messages of hate to go forward.
It is our civic duty to uphold decency in politics and policy.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video:
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Wayne Greene
Editorial Pages Editor
I'm the editorial pages editor of the Tulsa World and a political columnist. A fourth-generation Oklahoman, I previously served as the World’s city editor for 13 years and as a reporter at the state Capitol of four years. Phone: 918-581-8308
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.