Letter to the editor: Pelosi, Biden unfit to serve

Letter to the editor: Pelosi, Biden unfit to serve

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she doesn’t think there should be presidential debates this year, arguing Democrat Joe Biden shouldn’t “legitimize a conversation” with President Donald Trump. She said she realizes Biden wants to debate Trump.

Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden’s left are inciting more violence and disruption in our society.

They have proven themselves unfit for public office.

Do not allow their messages of hate to go forward.

It is our civic duty to uphold decency in politics and policy.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

