Letter to the Editor: Patron stores that have required masks

I was appalled but not surprised by the Broken Arrow City Council no vote on encouraging masks, clearly choosing politics over stopping the pandemic.

The majority of the councilors do not have the strength of conviction or the ethics of our Tulsa mayor, G.T. Bynum, and our wonderful city councilors.

Then I saw a local news report on an initiative in Broken Arrow to get us all to drive there and shop.

Our hospitals are nearing full capacity with positive infections and deaths occurring daily. Our health care workers are at risk and exhausted.

Broken Arrow's answer is to come shop without a mask.

So I suggest we all get a little political, use our pocketbooks to communicate that we will not be going to shops without a mask mandate.

