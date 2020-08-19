There was a time when President Harry S. Truman kept a sign on his desk in the Oval Office that read “The Buck Stops Here.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, our president passed the buck to governors, who passed it to mayors, many of whom passed it to store managers, who failed to enforce mandates lest one shopper fail to spend a dollar.
Congress kept passing the buck between chambers so that they were useless and neglectful of those who put them in office.
So where does the buck stop?
Apparently, the buck stops at your nose and at my nose. Each of us must assume personal responsibility for protecting ourselves and others by wearing masks properly, washing our hands and social distancing.
The buck stops here.
