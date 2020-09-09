Letter to the Editor: Parks not so peaceful for nearby residents

One might think a park at the intersection of 31st Street and Peoria Avenue would be nice, but I think it is a bad idea.
I can speak to the problems lurking because I am subjected to noise from the park at 31st Street and Riverside Drive.
The neighborhoods will never be the same. They can expect increased traffic, loud motorcycles, pickups and golf carts, shrieking children, car horns, lawn equipment and exceptionally loud music.
Want to enjoy the stars at night? Good luck with all the lights that will be installed.
Want to open your windows on a beautiful fall day? Listening to screaming children is not pleasant.
Want simply to garden or watch the birds in your backyard? Entertain or barbeque? It is peaceful no more.
To top it all off, no one will help you try to make it better.
Not the owner, not his employees, not River Parks, not INCOG, not even your own city councilor.
If the property has to be developed, I suggest single family homes.
No high rise apartments, just an extension of the lovely homes in the area.
However, money talks, so we'll see what becomes of this lovely property.
Carol Foor, Tulsa
