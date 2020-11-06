Letter to the Editor: Parents must justify voting for Donald Trump

Amidst the banter of some post-election family gathering, a young child's innocent question might ignite a moment of parental unease.
"Mom and Dad, did you really vote for Donald Trump to be our president when you knew of his separating little kids from their moms and dads after they had come to our country hoping to get refuge for their families?"
In an attempt at formulating a rational response to this moral challenge, beleaguered parents may be forced to resort to a response of dubiously incomprehensible complexity.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!