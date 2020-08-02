Thank you to Walmart for giving employees Thanksgiving as a holiday!
Now Target has followed their lead, and I’m thankful for that, also.
I know this is a result of the COVID-19 virus, but wouldn’t it be fabulous if the virus set a new trend in retail and workers would get off at 6 p.m. to go home to families.
Perhaps they’d share a meal and their day's events. Maybe the children would get help with homework, and teens would have supervision during the evening.
Retailers would save on overhead.
Go back to Sundays as a day off to prepare for the coming week by attending worship services, resting, relaxing with family, etc.
Happy employees returning to work on Monday is a big benefit. If you must be open on Sundays, how about 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.?
Seriously, the world of retail is changing. Maybe we can benefit from a look at the past.
Oh yes, we did have Thursday night shopping until 9 p.m. Try it, you might like it.
