Letter to the Editor: Pandemic allowed people to try new things

During this global pandemic it is hard to find activities to do. So at the beginning, I watched a lot of TV.

I thought to myself I should think out of the box and try something new, so that’s exactly what I did.

I saw a lot of people on the internet were riding penny boards, so I thought I would give it a try. I then asked my mom, who said I would probably like skateboards better..

So, I went with that. We went to the store and bought a skateboard.

I loved it so much I even named the board Maple.

Then, we got a better skateboard, and I named it Fierce. I rode Fierce all the way to the skate park.

One day we went back to the park, and I rode it down a hill. I broke my arm.

That gave me very little to do, so I went back to watching TV. I looked at Netflix and watched basically everything.

I started to watch Disney+ and got bored of it. Then,

I started to watch the Harry Potter and instantly fell in love with the movies!

This year I am thankful for learning how to skateboard and for having the curiosity to watch Harry Potter.