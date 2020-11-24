Letter to the Editor: Pandemic allowed people to try new things

During this global pandemic it is hard to find activities to do. So at the beginning, I watched a lot of TV.
I thought to myself I should think out of the box and try something new, so that’s exactly what I did.
I saw a lot of people on the internet were riding penny boards, so I thought I would give it a try. I then asked my mom, who said I would probably like skateboards better..
So, I went with that. We went to the store and bought a skateboard.
I loved it so much I even named the board Maple.
Then, we got a better skateboard, and I named it Fierce. I rode Fierce all the way to the skate park.
One day we went back to the park, and I rode it down a hill. I broke my arm.
That gave me very little to do, so I went back to watching TV. I looked at Netflix and watched basically everything.
I started to watch Disney+ and got bored of it. Then,
I started to watch the Harry Potter and instantly fell in love with the movies!
This year I am thankful for learning how to skateboard and for having the curiosity to watch Harry Potter.
This is why it is sometimes better to look outside the box, because I have two new hobbies that I love to do
Lilian Walden, 10, Lanier Elementary
