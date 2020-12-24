Letter to the editor: Overcoming obstacles for public charter school students

As the leader of a local public charter school, Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences, I face the same difficult circumstances experienced by district leaders across the state.

This year has been a roller coaster ride of one impossible decision after another concerning academics, public health, and mental well-being. Yet, the resilience of students and families and the determination of teachers and staff is a constant inspiration.

The economic downturn has also created financial challenges for all public school districts, but it’s important to distinguish the much deeper financial challenges that public charter schools withstand. A recent study from the University of Arkansas Department of Education Reform, “Charter School Funding: Inequity Surges in the Cities,” sheds light on the funding disparities between traditional and charter schools across 18 cities, including Tulsa.

This study determined that Tulsa area public charter school students received 41% less funding than their peers in traditional public schools during the 2017-18 school year. This gap has widened from the previous record high of 27% in 2016.