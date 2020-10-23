Letter to the editor: Out with Inhofe

Why won't Sen. Jim Inhofe debate his Democratic opponent, Abby Broyles? Is he afraid of her? Does he believe that he has held the Senate seat so long that he owns it?

He is 85 years old! Good grief! I am that age and know what it's like to be an octogenarian. Six more years in that office would put him at 91. Surely, we citizens deserve fresher ideas than carrying a snowball into the Senate chamber to "disprove" global warming!

Inhofe served seven years in the House before his 26 years in the Senate. Thirty-three years! What is wrong with this picture?

Broyles is intelligent, mature, responsible, a good fund-raiser, a leader for the future. Inhofe's digs at "liberals" and "socialists" are politically immature. Oklahoma deserves a fresh start with Broyles.

W.B. Moorer, Tulsa

