Letter to the editor: Out of the COVID-19 frying pan into the influenza fire

I am a disabled American military service veteran, and I still love America and its people.

From north to south, east to west, we love our families and friends and closeness and socializing up close, personal!

But now that behavior will kill you. COVID-19 and the forthcoming flu season will prove it.

Travelers will be your biggest worry because they will be carriers. 

Unclean and unsanitized places will be a major concern. The number of dead thus far has been barely manageable. It will be out of control when H3N1 influenza season to follow, along with COVID-19.

If the city leaders wish to preserve the beauty and integrity of Tulsa, please prepare now for what is coming.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

