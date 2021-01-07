Letter to the Editor: Other states doing better than Oklahoma at getting vaccines to residents

I'm a 69-year-old Tulsa resident typically spending winters in Fort Myers, Florida.

This year, I have delayed my trip to Florida to wait in Tulsa for my COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Dec. 29, there were seven sites in Fort Myers, Florida, with 300 doses for those 65 and older.

The Tulsa Health Department is following the guidelines from the Oklahoma State Health Department and, as I write this, is yet to start tier 2 immunizations, which is where those 65 and older are be eligible.

It looks like I would be more likely to get early immunization in Florida.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.