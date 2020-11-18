Letter to the Editor: Original pandemic unity waning

In the early days of the pandemic, the watch word for society’s deliverance was, “We’ll get through this together.”

These days, that motto is not heard so much, and perhaps "together" conveyed a subtly risky message as things have developed.

Ironically and curiously, the Lord counseled ancient Israel to “Come out from their midst and be separate.” However, there was no pandemic in those days.

On a lesser note, one can only wonder how many of those White House parties the president hosted (pun intended)?

John Schwane, Broken Arrow

