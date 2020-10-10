Letter to the Editor: Opposition concerned after Broken Arrow development OK'd

A Broken Arrow Development Planning Commission meeting was held recently in regard to new zoning for a potential new development of 170 homes on 70 acres between East 41st and 51st streets and Aspen Avenue (145th East Avenue).

Battle Creek-area homeowners provided many speakers giving good reasons why yet another new addition on Aspen Avenue should not be built.

But the Planning Commission approved it anyway with no regard to any of us in attendance speaking our reasons for not approving it.

No matter what was pleaded, little consideration was given by the commission members.

Their consideration to vote for new growth in Broken Arrow ignored how it affects anyone else living in our additions, such as traffic issues, accidents, crime, wetlands, type of homes projected to be built, etc.

Growth to the commission is new tax dollars, nothing else. It's all about making money, not taking care of the people.

Homeowners in Greenbriar, Belle Trace I and Belle Trace II in Battle Creek or any others fed up with Aspen Street traffic, please come to the Broken Arrow City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at 220 S. First St.