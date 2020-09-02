Letter to the Editor: Open up large city facilities for voting

Tulsa Drillers should open ONEOK Field and the City of Tulsa as the owner of the BOK Center should also open for voter registration (Oct. 9 is the last day to apply for voter registration for the general election) and for voting on Nov. 3.
Masks required and free parking. Churches could provide busing to both locations.
Time for Tulsa to join with the big boys and open facilities for voter registration and most importantly, voting on Nov. 3.
Make it easier for everyone to vote.
Both facilities should participate to allow people to vote as if their lives depend upon it because they do.
