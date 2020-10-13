Letter to the Editor: Only a death cult would think the COVID-19 approach has worked

President Donald Trump knew that COVID-19 was a contagious and deadly disease in January; he’s on tape saying so to Bob Woodward.

He then used his position at the heart of the world’s largest media machine to call it a hoax and fake news, all while politicizing wearing masks, the one thing that could slow the spread of the disease.

He also said that he deliberately underplayed the virus to prevent panic.

This guy uses panic as his go-to play: caravans of immigrants coming to the U.S., liberals wanting to destroy America, suburbs to be abolished by Democrats, etc.

So what did he mean?

Trump meant that we should all continue working at our jobs and maybe die so that the stock market would stay up, and he could get re-elected.

He loves to say he bravely closed off China, but 40,000 Americans living and working in China returned to the U.S. after that, and none were tested.

He was late to close off Europe, which is where most of the infections on the U.S. east coast came from.

We are currently averaging more than 900 U.S. COVID-19 deaths per day.