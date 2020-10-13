 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Only a death cult would thing the COVID-19 approach has worked

Letter to the Editor: Only a death cult would thing the COVID-19 approach has worked

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. top 200K

The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. on Sept. 27 surpassed 200,000. The U.S. still leads the world in coronavirus deaths by more than 60,000, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

 Spencer Platt // Getty Images

President Donald Trump knew that COVID-19 was a contagious and deadly disease in January; he’s on tape saying so to Bob Woodward.

He then used his position at the heart of the world’s largest media machine to call it a hoax and fake news, all while politicizing wearing masks, the one thing that could slow the spread of the disease.

He also said that he deliberately underplayed the virus to prevent panic.

This guy uses panic as his go-to play: caravans of immigrants coming to the U.S., liberals wanting to destroy America, suburbs to be abolished by Democrats, etc.

So what did he mean?

Trump meant that we should all continue working at our jobs and maybe die so that the stock market would stay up, and he could get re-elected.

He loves to say he bravely closed off China, but 40,000 Americans living and working in China returned to the U.S. after that, and none were tested.

He was late to close off Europe, which is where most of the infections on the U.S. east coast came from.

We are currently averaging more than 900 U.S. COVID-19 deaths per day.

During World War II, we averaged less than 300 war deaths per day. During the Civil War, it was 425. Add them together and you get 725 deaths per day.

In other words, we are dying at a higher rate than during the two worst wars in American history combined.

Only members of a death cult would think that this is success.

 Jim Heinlein, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

