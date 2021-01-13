Letter to the Editor: Online vaccine classifications don't make sense

After discovering the online portal for vaccination application and scheduling provided by Oklahoma State Department of Health, my wife and I immediately applied for vaccinations within minutes of each other.

I was approved as a phase two recipient within 18 hours and placed in a group awaiting further notification by email.

My wife was given a phase four classification, though she is one year older than me. We live in the same house!

I don’t want her to give me the virus after I’ve been inoculated while she is waiting around weeks or months to get a shot.

We both want to get a shot at the same time.

