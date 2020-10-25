Letter to the Editor: One nation... that is my prayer

The letter "Hating America" (Oct. 16) was an interesting read to say the least. Although there are many dubious points asserted, I'll take issue with only two.

First, "President Donald Trump has done more for this country than any president in history." The president's denial, then downplaying, then weak and erratic "your on your own" response to the worst health crisis in more than 100 years in itself disqualifies him from that distinction. Further, there is zero chance he will ever be nicknamed "Honest Don" or be known for the phrase, "The buck stops here."

Second, "The socialist attitude of the Democrats is not acceptable to our great country. Democrats took God out of Pledge of Allegiance and hate America." I retired from the military after 24 years and then again as a teacher after 16 years. I'm also a lifelong Democrat. I'm not a socialist; I don't hate America, and the last time I checked, "One nation under God" is still in the Pledge of Allegiance.

I pray we can become one nation again.

Stephen King, Bixby

