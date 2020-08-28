Letter to the Editor: On the down side of democracy

There is a segment of our country that has decided, with the help of a group of radicals, that they are going to force things down the throat of others not associated with their plight.
What the segment really wants is different from what the radical group wants. The segment wants respect; the radicals want anarchy.
The segment has to come to the eventual conclusion that respect is not something that is forced. Respect is earned by people of all races. Any of those groups do not want to be forced to do anything.
When force is attempted, a person immediately goes into a resistance mode.
We know that God has created all things and all people. He loves us all the same at birth.
What we do with our lives as we grow up is going to determine just how much of God's love will remain with us.
Jesus said there is no middle ground. You are either with me or against me.
If we are going to solve our problems it will be with God's help.
We can find that in a good Bible-preaching church. There is no other way.
The framers of the U.S. Constitution have allowed us to enjoy the best this old world has to offer.
It has been said that a democracy can only last about 200 years. We are on the down side.
Jack Potter, Tulsa
