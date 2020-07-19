As seniors in the at-risk group, we just want the Tulsa World to know how much we are enjoying reading the daily paper.
Since we are confined at home and unable to travel, we just look forward each morning to leisurely reading the paper with a cup of coffee.
I would encourage all seniors to call and see if there is a special rate for the daily paper. If you use a computer at all, there is a great rate for the online edition right now, and if you have it delivered, you automatically can access the online edition.
We are using part of our vacation budget to enjoy the daily paper. It has been a window to the world for us.
It would be a great service if the Tulsa World would offer a special yearly rate for the over 65 group, since the majority of us have very limited income and limited contacts with others.
