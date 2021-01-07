Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma's senators not ranking with the patriots

From Gen. Ulysses S. Grant: "There are but two parties now: traitors and patriots. And I want hereafter to be ranked with the latter and, I trust, the stronger party."

Oklahoma's senators don't wish to be ranked with the patriots.

Through positive action, James Lankford disavows the democratic republic that our founders fought for. Through inaction, James Inhofe does the same.

I guess trying to undermine an election seems like a good idea at the moment. Until another party does it in the future.

Editor’s note: After initially saying he would oppose some Electoral College votes, Sen. James Lankford announced late Wednesday that it was time “to come together and vote to certify the election results.” Sen. Jim Inhofe said Tuesday that he would vote to certify the Electoral College votes.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.