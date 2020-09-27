 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma's schools boards stepped up to make tough decisions

I want the Tulsa State Fair. I want a concert at Cain's. I want Oktoberfest.

I want to renew my driver's license on my lunch break on the last day of my birthday month like I always do.

I want to be back at the office every day. I want my kids back safely at school.

I want this situation not to be real. I want normal again.

I want my leaders to lead, to make tough calls and rally all of us to work together for the common good and crush this virus.

And since no one at the federal or state level is leading, I want to thank the hundreds of school boards across Oklahoma that are shouldering and managing this extraordinary problem of educating Oklahoma's children during a pandemic.

I want to especially thank the school board at Tulsa Public Schools for rising to the occasion, for making informed decisions and for being transparent with the public.

I want to thank the board for looking out for the 40,000-plus students, teachers and staff whose health and well-being is in their hands.

This problem isn't settled. Unless higher leadership steps up, Oklahoma's local school boards and administrators remain tasked with the tough decisions about how to navigate this fluid and dangerous situation.

To them I offer my grace, my compassion, and my partnership while TPS teachers, staff, administrators, and families struggle with these unimaginable circumstances.

