Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma's congressional leaders can't think for themselves

There is about a month until the inauguration of Joe Biden and the end of the presidency for Donald Trump.

That day can’t come soon enough for me.

In President Trump's remaining days, "his political appointees are writing rules that would make it harder to enforce environmental protections, tighten immigration, remove penalties for killing birds and possibly eliminate food assistance for millions of Americans,” according to an a Dec. 6 CNN story.

Where are Oklahoma’s senators and Republican congressional representatives?

Why are they not taking a stand against Trump?

Why do they bow to and obey Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy instead of doing their jobs to serve Oklahomans? Can they not think for themselves as Oklahomans?

Why doesn’t one of them propose legislation to eliminate midnight regulations written by or for any outgoing president?

Retaliation is the game played by a sore loser who thinks a good loser is a loser.

Trump is the quintessential loser whose legacy is simply “RIP: Rejected Impeached President.”