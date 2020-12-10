Letter to the Editor: Oklahomans can create a better world for children in poverty

Oklahoma should be uncomfortable with the knowledge that children in the state are more vulnerable to living in a household below the poverty line when compared to the national rate.

Although children are born into poverty and cannot prevent the consequences that come with it, they are often the ones experiencing the repercussions of the family’s poverty.

According to the American Psychological Association, children who live in poverty are more at risk for physical and mental health problems, including inadequate nutrition, exposure to violence, behavioral and emotional problems and developmental delays.

In 2018, the Oklahoma Policy Institute reported that 21.7% of children in Oklahoma live in a household with an income below the poverty line, which is higher than the national rate of 18.4%.

From my volunteer experience with foster children, I have seen firsthand the negative impacts that living in poverty has on children.

Many of the children are far behind their peers academically and show signs of developmental delays due to not being able to function the same as the average child.