Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma unemployment benefit system lame and glitchy

The column "Navigating an 'Inferno' to get unemployment benefits (Sept. 12)" highlights the debacle that is the the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

If one can nearly lose hope of getting benefits for a two-week furlough, imagine the despair one must feel after months of trying to obtain benefit they are due.

These are not ne'er-do-wells who have been denied benefits. They are people who have been approved and, because of typos and glitches, their benefits have been delayed for months.

These are people who have in many cases worked all of their lives and, through no fault of their own, are suddenly unemployed.

The insurance premiums have been paid. The hours have been worked. They have qualified for benefits.

Yet, they are not getting what has been paid for. This is so much more than wrong.

The new system for applying is lame and glitchy.

It should be fixed, and the people in charge should be reporting to the citizens of Oklahoma what they are doing —on a daily basis — to fix it.