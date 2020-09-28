Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma reaches top 10 nationally in something

The White House coronavirus task force report, which is dated Sept. 13, states Oklahoma has the fifth highest rate for both coronavirus cases per 100,000 population and test positivity.
It recommends that Oklahoma establish a statewide mask mandate.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has said he has no plans of enacting a statewide mask mandate.
On the bright side, the governor did promise to make Oklahoma a top ten state.
Anthony Perna, Tryon
