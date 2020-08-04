Throughout human history, mental illness has been a burden to our society. Even though we have grown in understanding of this issue, there is much more to learn to reduce the disparities affecting the well-being of different racial and ethnic minority people in the U.S.
According to various research, a considerable percentage of the population of people who are Hispanic-Latino, African American, Native American, Asian American and Pacific Islander suffer from one or two types of mental illnesses including major depression, generalized anxiety, alcohol/drug abuse, eating disorders and neuro-developmental disorders.
Children, teenagers and young adults are at higher risk.
The Mental Health America 2020 report states that over 70% of youth with major depression are still in need of treatment, and more than 10 million adults have an unmet need for mental health treatment.
A prevalent percentage include people in racial and ethnic groups.
The same organization estimates that Oklahoma ranks 41st in the rate of mental illness and has a lower access to care.
As a community, we are called to intervene, to be the voice of the ones that cannot help themselves and to advocate for medical reforms to see the populations affected with mental illness receive the proper care, they deserve.
What is our next step is as a community? How can we use our voice to make a change?
Ivonne Duran Silva, Tulsa
