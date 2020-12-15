Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma needs to stay out of other states' elections

Our attorney general joined Texas in suing four swing states that voted for Joe Biden in the presidential election ("Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter joins Texas suit seeking to overturn swing state election results," Dec. 10).

Apparently, the attorneys general believe there are "fears about election integrity …although repeated claims remain unfounded."

All the targeted states have counted, reviewed and in some cases recounted votes. No fraud was detected by the officials in those states.

Recounts have verified the original count.

If we were honest, the suit was because President Donald Trump lost to Biden, and Trump pressured Republicans to change the election results.

In the last election, Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in the Electoral College.

Democrats could have protested, demanded recounts (and Jill Stein, an independent candidate did in one state) and called for an investigation of fraud. But, Democrats accepted the results, which were much closer than the results this year, and moved on.