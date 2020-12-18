 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma needs to pay more attention to school dropout rate

The dropout crisis in America is one of the least talked about issues today. This topic deserves more awareness because hundreds of thousands of children are at-risk for serious adverse social consequences.

Many of the children at-risk for dropping out of school reside in low income communities.

Research shows that students who come from low-income families are seven times more likely to drop out than students from higher-income families.

There should be more resources in our state because every child deserves the access to education regardless of their socioeconomic status.

Students who drop out of school are more likely to end up in prison. Over 80% of the incarcerated population in America never finished high school.

This is an issue that needs to be resolved because children are being negatively affected at wildly disproportionate rates. It is a vicious cycle that will unfortunately continue as long as our nation and state continue to sweep it under the rug.

Some factors that typically cause children to drop out are academic failure, socioeconomic stress, poor attendance, sickness and negative life experiences.

Poverty has a larger influence on graduation rates than most people think, and the consequences of poverty prove to be great barriers for academic success.

This is an issue that should matter to everyone. If steps aren’t taken to get it resolved, there will continue to be consequences not only for those affected, but for society as a whole.

Michaella Hayes, Tulsa

