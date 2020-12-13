Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma needs a strong leader at the top to get through this pandemic

Even though we have lost more Oklahomans in the last two weeks due to COVID-19 than in the Oklahoma City bombing, Gov. Kevin Stitt continues to drag his feet on instituting a statewide mask mandate.

Instead of taking the actions that a governor should, by following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations himself or by implementing a statewide mask mandate, Stitt offers empty, tone-deaf platitudes by declaring a second day of prayer and fasting.

In the 253 days since his last day of prayer, we have lost over 1,800 Oklahomans and have had over 208,000 COVID-19 cases.

As the Rev. Marlin Lavanhar stated in a sermon, there are too many people who are fasting in Oklahoma not by choice, but by circumstance.

A mask mandate is the minimum action Stitt should take as the pandemic continues to ravage the state.

Earlier this month, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said over 60% of our city's hospitalizations were people from surrounding cities without mask mandates. While more cities are enacting mask mandates, we cannot wait for them all to come to their senses.

Thinking that Oklahomans will do the right thing, or that cities will make the correct choice to keep people safe, is an exercise in futility.