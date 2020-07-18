Gov. Kevin Stitt needs to make wearing a mask in public mandatory statewide.
His failure to do so to date has contributed to the explosive spread of the virus in Oklahoma.
If the virus continues spreading, there will be no in-person school this fall, no football and many of our neighbors will get sick and die.
We need a governor who is willing to make hard choices even if it means serving only one term.
I’m an obstetrician, and we are seeing pregnant women daily who are testing positive for COVID-19. I'm not advocating jail time for those who refuse to wear a mask, just a simple ankle monitor and house arrest.
Failure to act now borders on criminal negligence.
