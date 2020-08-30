Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma has too many higher education institutions

The Tulsa World Aug. 26 editorial was right on ("State must rethink what it wants from its higher education system and how it will fund those aims appropriately")!
I was regent of the University Oklahoma University, Cameron University and Rogers State University in the 90s.
Education funding from the state was an issue then and has gotten worse as the years have gone by.
There are just too many necessary things to fund in our state with not enough money.
Back then, I spoke to a group of legislators about funding, with the idea that Oklahoma has too many educational facilities and duplicated programs competing for the same students.
My idea was to take the best school to focus on a particular program. If a student wanted that program, then the student would attend that school.
For example, OSU has great agriculture programs, and OU has a great law school. Those are where you would attend for that type education.
This would help reduce the overhead, bricks and mortar and administration by specialization. It would increase education quality due to the focus on fewer programs.
At the end of my discussion, it was very quiet.
Each elected legislator most likely had an educational facility in his district, and most likely some were mediocre. An idea for focus and improvement did not appear to be in the cards.
I would invite you to look at how many higher educational facilities are located within this state. You will then understand the duplication.
Focus should help decrease costs and have an improved value in education.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video