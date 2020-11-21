 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma getting it right with elections

Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma getting it right with elections

I would like to make a few comments regarding our recent election.

Oklahoma had a large percentage of Republican votes versus Democrat votes. Oklahoma Republicans increased the in House chamber to 82 out of 101 seats.

In the national election, the GOP kept its majority in the Senate (losing one) and gained seven House seats, narrowing the gap.

This is great news.

Oklahoma had its ballots counted on election night because of excellent planning by our Election Commission. They should be applauded, especially compared to other states that are still counting ballots. 

Ken Struttman, Tulsa

