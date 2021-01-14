 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma elected leaders not telling the truth

The easiest way to resolve all the chaos and utter confusion in our country is to simply tell the truth. 

Lies abound everywhere and are even supported by our state representatives.

The deplorable riot, insurrection and seditious acts at the U.S. Capitol could have been prevented if only most of our elected leaders had the intestinal fortitude to embrace the truth.

Simply put, there is zero evidence to support widespread fraud or to imply the election was stolen.

If people like Sen. James Lankford and Reps. Markwayne Mullins, Kevin Hern, Tom Cole and Stephanie Bice have proof to overturn the decision of many courts, state electors, the U.S. Justice Department and others, then they should present that evidence or shut up and resign.

They all have blood on their hands. They weren't honest with us.

