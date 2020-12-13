Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma education won't survive without more funding

Oklahomans should be embarrassed by the amount of money our state spends on education.

According to the Oklahoma Policy Institute (OKpolicy.org), since 2005 when the Legislature approved tax cuts for all Oklahomans earning more than $21,000, it has cost Oklahoma over $1 billion in taxable revenue for core services.

Education alone has lost an estimated $350 million.

Without better funding, our schools will continue to lose teachers, teacher aides, librarians, counselors and other staff.

I work as a social worker for the state, and I see how the lack of funding affects my clients. Additionally, I am a father who is concerned about the state of public schools for my child.

No changes will happen until there is an increase in revenue for education.

The Legislature must change the tax code and allocate the new money towards our students and schools.

Every legislator who won his or her race on Nov. 3 campaigned on fixing the education problem. Unless they take action and tackle this issue with a real solution, our education system will remain the worst in the region.

Additionally, Gov. Kevin Stitt promised Oklahoma would become a Top 10 state.