Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma delegation enabling Trump

In 1797, George Washington was the most popular and revered man in the country.

No one even ran against him for president. He could have proclaimed himself president for life.

So it was on March 4, 1797, when John Adams and President Washington came out of the House chamber in Philadelphia. Adams came out first, followed by Washington.

Everyone knew we had a new president. The first successful succession of power.

So it was for 223 years. We don't jail our political enemies, assassinate our political opponents or call the press "enemies of the people."

For the first time in our history, the president talks about fraudulent elections and is contesting the election.

But it isn't just President Donald Trump. He has plenty of enablers such as Oklahoma Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Kevin Hern.

They voted against impeachment and are now ready to destroy our democracy. They love their cushy congressional jobs so much. They don't have the backbone to stand up to Trump.

And, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter signed onto a lawsuit to circumvent the election.